The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chocolate production at Cadbury has been halted due to an ongoing water shortage, it has been confirmed.

The confectionery giant said it has stopped production at its Bournville site after water company Seven Trent said it would have to cut the water supply.

A company representative said: "While we have no water supply to our manufacturing site in Bournville, our supply of chocolate is not immediately impacted as we currently have sufficient stock available to manage through this hopefully short disruption."

It comes just hours after the news that Jaguar Land Rover has halted production at two of its UK plants because of the ongoing water problems, the Mirror has reported.

The carmaker has halted production at its Solihull site, near Birmingham, after water supplies in Britain were disrupted by burst pipes, the carmaker and water company Severn Trent said today.

A spokesman for JLR said the company closed and she was unable to say when it would reopen.

(Image: LEON NEAL/AFP/Getty Images)

"Due to a water shortage caused by a burst water main, we have had to stop production this afternoon," she said.

In London, thousands of people were left without water as the return of normal temperatures, following the worst snowstorms in Britain for nearly 30 years, caused pipes to burst.

Severn Trent, which serves densely populated areas of central England, said that it was also facing challenges as it worked to keep schools and hospitals open.

"Due to the recent thaw we've experienced, our teams are dealing with a huge number of burst pipes across our region which is putting pressure on our network," Severn Trent said in a statement.

"We've worked closely with Jaguar Land Rover which has agreed to stop production to help us target our supply."

The Solihull plant is one of the Indian-owned automaker's three vehicle production sites in Britain.

The factory employs 10,000 people and usually operates 24-hours-a-day to make cars including Range Rover and Discovery sports utility vehicles, the JLR spokeswoman said.