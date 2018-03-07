Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Furious villagers have released images suggesting a lorry mounted the icy pavement children use to walk to school.

The A515 through Yoxall is at the centre of a dispute between angry campaigners and roads bosses at Staffordshire County Council.

And the row has erupted again after photos were taken of what protesters claim to be HGV tyre tracks in the snow on the pavement.

The tracks are just centimetres away from footprints they say belong to children walking to St Peter’s Primary School.

According to members of Yoxall Action Traffic Group, the lorry mounted the curb to squeeze past roadworks.

The group's Tim Ryan has sent the snaps to county council bosses, including leader Philip Atkins.

Mr Ryan said: "These are the photographs of lorry tracks where lorries have mounted the pavement in King Street, Yoxall, to pass the roadworks that have been set up closing the opposite side of the road by the gas contractor.

"This footage reinforces the view of our village that road is simply not wide enough for this kind of traffic and it should not be allowed to come through here in the first place, as the road is simply not wide enough to take it.

"Please also note how near the tyre tracks are to the footprints in the snow.

"These footprints are parents and children simply trying to walk to school.

"Councillor Atkins wrote to Yoxall MP Michael Fabricant last year asking that the walking bus to St Peters School, Yoxall, should be reinstated.

"As you can see from this footage, there is a very clear reason why no-one wants to reinstate a walking bus as it is simply not safe for parents and children to use."

The council has been repeatedly lobbied to enforce a weight limit on the A515 through Yoxall and Kings Bromley.

Angry residents are continuing to capture shocking footage of large wagons rumbling down the road and mounting pavements.

However, council bosses are instead moving to install signs warning HGVs the road is unsuitable for them.

They claim they cannot implement a weight limit on what is classed as part of the county's "primary road network".

In an attempt to find a solution, the council has set up a "freight forum" for dialogue between itself, hauliers, villagers and parish councillors.

Council transport boss Helen Fisher said: "The works are being carried out by Cadent to repair a gas main and the company has statutory powers to allow it to do so.

"It must ensure all work carried out on the road is done so safely and we are following up on these concerns with Cadent.

"We will also be sending out an inspector to check on the works as clearly no vehicles should be driving on pavements.

"As we have previously stated, the Staffordshire Community Freight Forum has been working on drawing up a number of achievable measures that we can deliver to reduce the number of HGVs using the A515 through the village. An update will be given at the forum’s next meeting."

The A515 is often used as a shortcut by truckers from the A38 to the A50 and drivers are being guided along the route by their satnavs.