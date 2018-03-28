The video will start in 8 Cancel

Photographs have emerged of a suspected cannabis farm, discovered by police in Repton last week.

Officers from Derbyshire Constabulary were called to a property in Main Street in the village on Friday, March 23.

They shared images of several plants found in the building on their Twitter page, adding that information from the public helped officers find what is thought to be the Class B drug.

The raid involved officers from the Swadlincote, Newhall and Midway and Mercia safer neighbourhood teams.

A spokesman confirmed suspected illegal plants were found in a property in the residential street at around 8.30am. As yet, no arrests have been made in connection with the discovery.

