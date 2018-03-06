The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police are searching for a motorist who abandoned a Renault Clio after crashing into a tree on the A50 roadside embankment early today.

The vehicle was spotted by commuters on the westbound carriageway between Sudbury and Doveridge this morning, March 6.

Police confirmed they were called out to the scene at around 7.15am, but do not know when the crash happened or why the driver chose to leave the car.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: "We were called to reports a car had left the road.

"It was a blue Renault Clio and it had hit a tree on the embankment.

"There was no occupant in the car when we arrived. We have alerted Staffordshire Police and the highways authority, who will now be responsible for recovering the vehicle.

"Staffordshire Police has traced the driver of the vehicle and is conducting a safe and well check."