Pictures have emerged of a car which mounted the crash barriers on the A516 near Hilton earlier today, Thursday, December 7.

Police were called to the scene after it was reported that a white Ford had crashed into the central reservation on the road, close to the A50 roundabout. The vehicle had become stuck with only two wheels on the ground and the others dangling over the top of the central reservation barrier.

Officers from Derbyshire Constabulary have said there were no serious injuries in the incident.

A police spokesman said: "We first received a call at 10.41am to the scene.

"One car has gone into the embankment on the A516 on the Etwall stretch near Hilton.

"No other cars have been involved and no one has sustained any life-threatening injuries.

"A vehicle recovery team is on its way to the scene."

It is unknown how many people were in the car or if anyone else suffered any injuries.