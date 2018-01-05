A car has crashed into a former chip shop in Overseal.
An elderly couple are reported to have escaped uninjured from the crash in Burton Road.
Structural engineers have been sent out to inspect the damage to the building which also includes the Co-operative and several flats.
South Derbyshire District Council has Tweeted
A Tweet from the council:
No structural damage to building - council says
Structural experts have assessed the building following the crash after concerns were raised. However, a spokesman for South Derbyshire District Council said: “Our building control team was called out to Burton Road, Overseal at just after 3pm today. Assessments show no fundamental structural damage has been caused and our contractors will board up the shop once the car has been removed. We have also turned the gas off as a precaution.”
Eye witness at the scene speaks out
Overseal resident Dave Fern said he had gone outside when he saw the blue emergency lights and spotted the car. He said: “I saw the car wedged inside the front of the shop. The Co-op is open but the fish bar hasn’t been open for a long time.
“It was not long ago we had the police car that was burnt out and now this.”
Derbyshire Fire Service tweet
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service has Tweeted about the incident
Ambulance service says one patient is treated
East Midlands Ambulance Service has said one person has been treated at the scene. A spokesman said: “We received a call at 3.13pm to Seagull Fish Bar in Burton Road, Overseal. The caller reported that a car had hit a building. We sent a crewed ambulance and one patient was treated on scene.”
Emergency services at the scene
Another photo, this time, taken by Layla Williams shows fire crews from Ashby and Swadlincote at the scene
Police confirm there are no injuries
Derbyshire Police has confirmed the elderly couple inside the vehicle did not suffer injuries. Officers were called at 3.45pm by the fire service and requested structural engineers to attend.
Photo shows the damage
This dramatic photo taken by Dave Fern shows the extent of the damage to the former Seagull Fish Bar. Structural engineers from South Derbyshire District Council have been called to the building which also houses the Co-operative store and several flats above. However, the Co-operative has confirmed it has not been evacuated.
Fire and police services called out to serious crash in Overseal
An elderly couple are believed to have been in the vehicle, a Ford Kuga Titanium, when the incident happened.
The vehicle smashed into the former Seagull Fish Bar, which has been closed for more than a year, at around 3.15pm today.
Fire crews from Swadlincote and Ashby have attended the scene.