The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Uttoxeter firefighters had to cut a man out of his van after a car wash "collapsed" on him.

The man was trapped in his vehicle on Monday morning, March 19, when the facility fell down at Shell garage, in New Road.

It took several members of a crew from the Cheadle Road station to free him, but he did not sustain any injuries.

A Staffordshire Fire Service spokesman said: "We were called 10.42am today to reports of a person trapped in a vehicle at a petrol station. One crew from Uttoxeter attended.

"When they arrived they found one male trapped in a van which was stuck in a collapsed car wash.

"The firefighters used cutting equipment to release the man who did not appear to have suffered any injuries. The crew left the scene at 11.07am."

The manager at the garage was unavailable for comment, but a worker confirmed the accident had happened there.