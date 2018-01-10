The video will start in 8 Cancel

White van man is not the rudest driver on the road, a new poll has found.

Instead, drivers of BMW M3s, Range Rovers and Audi TTs are now considered to be the rudest.

More than half (56%) of motorists polled believe people who own a BMW M3 are inconsiderate.

Range Rover drivers were second on the list (48%), followed by Audi TT (43%) owners.

Some 2,000 motorists were surveyed to mark the launch of new Dave television series Yianni: Supercar Customiser.

In the poll, motorists who get behind the wheel of a Ford Transit van were only ranked fifth (36%) - despite the often negative reputation of "white van man".