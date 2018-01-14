Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A popular hotel and restaurant near Burton has been put on the market for £675,000 as its owners prepare for a well-earned retirement after 36 years at the helm.

Mike Freeman and Trish Close, the proprietors of The Castle Hotel, in Station Road, Hatton, hope to hand over to new owners who will take the business to 'the next level' and make use of the space afforded by the hotel and restaurant.

A brochure sent to the Burton Mail by estate agents Hilton Smythe Commercial describes the location as 'having the benefit of a corner plot receiving heavy footfall and passing trade daily'.

It added that the hotel is also close to many tourist attractions such as 'the nature reserve, Tutbury Castle, Uttoxeter Races, potteries of Stoke-on-Trent and the many quirky independent retail outlets in and around Derby'.

As well as being next to the Tutbury and Hatton Railway Station, The Castle Hotel also attracts business representatives worldwide due to its proximity to East Midlands Airport.

Mr Freeman and Ms Close took over the business in 1981 and say that over the decades have turned it into a business to cater for all needs.

The brochure continues: "Functions are also available for weddings, Christmas parties, discos, birthday parties, anniversary parties and presentations.

"The pub side to the business is popular with the locals. Our clients see a generous amount of repeat loyal custom; known on a first-name basis."

The property has a large dining room/function suite with seating and is used for the breakfasts of guests and as a restaurant for the use of the general public.

There is a separate seating area for the pub as well as a walled garden.

The hotel consists of six bedrooms, with en suites with baths and showers, overlooking the River Dove and Tutbury Castle.

Estate agents Hilton Smythe believes the business has more potential if taken over by new owners adding that there are facilities in place to extend the living accommodation to three further bedrooms.

The brochure says: "The business offers the opportunity for a new operator to take the site to the next level, with the current owners seeking retirement the site would benefit from a fresh prospective and to make use of the huge amount of space available which, subject to planning, could extend the letting and owner's accommodation substantially.

"With the business being offered as a freehold purchase to the market for the first time in nearly 40 years, The Castle Hotel is an excellent opportunity for either an established operator, developer or someone looking for their next challenge to take a well-known and established business to the next level."

The Castle Hotel will remain open and currently employees three part-time staff.

Further details are available by contacting Declan Bottomley at Hilton Smythe Commercial on 01204 556311.