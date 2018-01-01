Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A cat that got stuck in a car's engine compartment as it was driven ended up looking like 'Frankenstein's monster after she suffered horrific burns during her ordeal.

The black moggie, called Vixen, had climbed inside a car's engine compartment and got stuck when the vehicle was started up and set off on a journey.

Poor Vixen ending up suffering severe burns along the entire length of her body from the hot engine. She was only freed when the car stopped and passers-by heard her distressed calls.

Vixen is now being cared for by the RSPCA, said a spokesman.

She is recovering at the RSPCA's Gonsal Farm in Dorrington near Shrewsbury where staff are taking care of her.

The one-year-old cat had become trapped in the engine compartment in Ralph Drive, in Stoke.

A member of the public later heard the car and realised the cat was in trouble and contacted the RSPCA and fire and rescue services in the incident which happened on November 27.

Firefighters managed to free Vixen from the red-hot engine and animal collection officer Neil Astle took her to a nearby vets to be treated.

Jake Rogers, reception supervisor at RSPCA Gonsal Farm said: "Vixen was very lethargic and cold and not have been very aware of what was going on when she was found. We have no idea how long she had been trapped but it’s lucky that a member of the public raised the alarm when they did.

"At the vets it soon became apparent Vixen had a large 'mechanical' burn spanning across almost her entire chest and abdomen which was clearly very painful.

"She’s now doing a lot better since she arrived here a couple of weeks ago. I haven’t seen a cat with such bad injuries in a long time. She had to have staples where they had cut the dead skin away so when she came in she looked like Frankenstein's monster.

"We think the engine must have been very hot and burnt her on both sides. It’s amazing she survived."

Vixen is now much happier and very friendly so staff at Gonsal hope she will be well enough to be rehomed soon.

Jake added: "She’s had her staples out now and the wound has knitted together nicely. She still has huge scars but hopefully when her fur grows back the scars will be covered up."

She had no microchip and despite her details being posted on Pets Located and shared locally an owner has not been found.

Vixen, named after one of Father Christmas’ eight original reindeer, spent the festive period at Gonsal Farm where the work continued as normal over Christmas.

From Christmas Eve to Boxing Day 2017, the RSPCA received 2,479 calls to its national cruelty line.