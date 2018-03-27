CCTV footage has been released of a man police would like to speak to in connection with a burglary near Swadlincote.
A house in Linton Heath was broken into and a quantity of cash was stolen after a rear window was forced open, say police.
The CCTV footage shows the dark-haired man man wearing a black and blue coat carrying a bag. He is first seen walking from behind a wall, over a garden and into a nearby street before he walks off from view. Officers have said they wish to speak with the man in connection with the raid.
Police staff investigator Lindsey Scribbins said: “We’d like to speak to the man shown in this CCTV clip as we believe he may be able to help us with our enquiries."
The incident took place at 4pm on Sunday, March 4, but information has only just been released to the media by police.
Investigator Scirbbins added: “Do you recognise him? Or did you spot anything suspicious in the Linton area on March 4?
“If you have any information that may assist our investigation, please call me on 101 quoting reference number 18000100757.”
Alternatively, she can be sent a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us or by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.