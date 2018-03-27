The video will start in 8 Cancel

CCTV footage has been released of a man police would like to speak to in connection with a burglary near Swadlincote.

A house in Linton Heath was broken into and a quantity of cash was stolen after a rear window was forced open, say police.

The CCTV footage shows the dark-haired man man wearing a black and blue coat carrying a bag. He is first seen walking from behind a wall, over a garden and into a nearby street before he walks off from view. Officers have said they wish to speak with the man in connection with the raid.

Police staff investigator Lindsey Scribbins said: “We’d like to speak to the man shown in this CCTV clip as we believe he may be able to help us with our enquiries."

(Image: Derbyshire Police)

The incident took place at 4pm on Sunday, March 4, but information has only just been released to the media by police.

Investigator Scirbbins added: “Do you recognise him? Or did you spot anything suspicious in the Linton area on March 4?

(Image: Derbyshire Police)

“If you have any information that may assist our investigation, please call me on 101 quoting reference number 18000100757.”

Alternatively, she can be sent a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us or by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.