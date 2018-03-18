Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Alton Towers' newest 'white knuckle' rollercoaster ride Wicker Man has officially been unveiled to the world, as the theme park opened its doors for another season.

The newest attraction is the world’s first roller coaster to combine wood and fire, as riders race through a burning wicker structure in carriages.

The ride has been in development for more than four years and more than 1,000 people, many of whom are from the local area, have been involved in its creation, said a spokesman for Alton Towers.

The ride was due to open on Saturday, March 17, but freezing temperatures led to the majority of attractions at the park remaining closed for the weekend.

This did not however stop the launch event on the evening of Friday, March 16, when park actors roamed the area surrounding the ride, entertaining the crowd and telling the selected guests about the wonder of the Wicker Man.

Celebrity guests including English singer songwriter Rag'n'Bone Man, Coronation Street duo Lucy Fallon and Mikey North, and winner of the X-Factor, Matt Terry, flooded into the park for an exclusive look at the new area and the chance to experience the ride for themselves.

The wooden rollercoaster, which is the first of its kind to be built in the UK for 21 years, certainly attracted attention as the six-storey structure of the wicker man, who is half man and half ram, towers above all other attractions at the theme park.

Even the queue lines to get on the ride have been heavily themed so guests truly feel like they are entering the world of this mysterious group, the Beornen, who live in the woods surrounding Alton, which the ride is centred around.

Before experiencing the ride, there is a pre-show for visitors where they can learn all about the Beornen group and their worshipping of the ancient Wicker Man, who they believe 'will rise again if he is given sacrifices'.

Rollercoaster fans are then led through a passageway to board the ride, where they will be taken to the Wicker Man 'to meet their fate'.

The ride travels at speeds of a maximum of 44mph, but the thrilling effect given by the wooden track makes it feel much faster, said reporter Beth Pridding who was among the first to sample the new white knuckle ride at the park.

As the train races through the giant structure of the Wicker Man himself, it seemingly bursts into flames, further building the feeling of being a human sacrifice, she said.

Not to worry though, the flames are all part of the special effects and they are quickly 'doused' and guests are escorted back to safety, but not before a few more surprises, she said.

Beth said: "The atmosphere of the ride is certainly what makes it so great.

"Even the smells make you feel like something ominous is going to happen. The smell of burning sage and sandalwood gives the ride a creepy vibe.

"The ride itself is exhilarating and feels really fast - much faster than the 44mph top speed!

"Flying through a burning wooden statue is amazing.

"I always knew this ride was going to be awesome. I'm glad I have been proven right."

While it was on the drawing board, the ride was given the 'Secret Weapon' label, being known as SW8, which is the codename bosses give to the park’s most exciting new rides before they are unveiled. The coasters given the label are also often world firsts, such as the Smiler, Oblivion and Nemesis.

The £16 million Wicker Man ride was developed by Great Coasters International, the world’s leading creator of wooden roller coasters. The ride’s development incorporates new safety technology and ride operators have undergone hundreds of hours of training to make sure guests stay safe when riding, said a park spokesman.

Alton Towers bosses had been teasing fans about the ride for several months before it was finally unveiled with ominous logos and writing in an unknown language appearing around the theme park.

What is the Wicker Man tradition?

The Wicker Man was a large statue that was reportedly used by the ancient druids for sacrifices.

In 1973, a film called the Wicker Man was released starring Edward Woodward and Christopher Lee. The film documented the ancient tradition of human sacrifice by burning the victim inside a huge wooden statue usually made of wicker or willow.

The tradition, carried out in Pagan cultures was often done in a bid to please God and reverse whatever bad luck the group had been having, such as a bad harvest.

Julius Caesar even wrote about the practice in his Commentary on the Gallic War.

What are Secret Weapon coasters?

Secret Weapon is a codename that has been given to six roller coasters and two planned coasters since 1991. The first Secret Weapon ride to be built, SW3, was Nemesis, which was the world's first inverted roller coaster. Oblivion also joined the Secret Weapon group as the world's first vertical drop roller coaster. Others to have been given the name include Galactica, Th13teen, The Smiler and now the Wicker Man.