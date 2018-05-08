Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A South Derbyshire family have spoken of their devastation after several precious brass artefacts they have owned for hundreds of years have been stolen from a chapel in Catton.

The Neilson family have lived at Catton Hall for more than 600 years, and the site has become a local landmark, attracting thousands of visitors from all over the country.

However, overnight on Saturday, May 5, or Sunday, May 6, the private chapel on the land was broken into and several precious artefacts were stolen.

Among the items taken were a brass holy cross, a pair of candlesticks and a large eagle lectern, Derbyshire Police have confirmed.

Katie Neilson, who lives at the hall with her husband, Oliver, said: "There was a chapel built on the site in the 1200s but the present chapel was built in 1892.

"It is very likely some of the items that were stolen came from the former chapel, meaning my husband's family had owned them for hundreds of years.

"We are just devastated because it's not only something that is so special to our family, to take these things out of a church, especially the holy cross, is just awful. It just really upsets me to think about."

She added: "If anybody has any idea as to where they could be, we would be amazingly grateful if they could let the police know."

Derbyshire Police have confirmed officers are working to find the stolen items and are appealing for members of the public to get in touch if they know where they could be.

A spokesman for the force said: A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: "One of our officers has released images of property that was stolen from a chapel in South Derbyshire. The items were stolen from Catton Chapel in the grounds of Catton Park.

"Pictures of three of the items stolen have been released by the officer investigating the crime in the hope that someone may recognise them as having been offered for sale in the last few days.

"The items are all made of brass and include a cross, pair of candlesticks and an eagle lectern."

Anyone with information is urged to get in touch with Derbyshire Police by calling non-emergency on 101, quoting reference number 18*205264.

Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.