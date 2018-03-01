The video will start in 8 Cancel

Proposals to build 25 homes in Stapenhill have been amended to include new entrance doors.

The latest applications have been submitted to East Staffordshire Borough Council.

89 Rosliston Road, Stapenhill - Demolition of existing outbuildings and erection of 25 Affordable homes comprising five pairs of semi-detached homes, 11 terraced homes and a detached building comprising four flats and construction of vehicular access (Non-Material Amendment relating to P/2016/00392 for amendments to elevations by way of new entrance doors for each apartment located on front and rear elevations).

Longcroft Farm, Longcroft Lane, Yoxall - Retention of livestock building.

The Haven, Longhedge Lane, Burton - Change of use of land from agricultural to form part of domestic curtilage and erection of boundary wall and railings and gate.

223 Branston Road, Burton - Prior Approval for the conversion of first and second floor offices to form residential flats.

Kingstanding Hall, Burton Road, Needwood - Conversion of stables to create five homes.

Fishers Pit Farm, Ashbrook Lane, Bromley Wood, Abbots Bromley - Demolition of existing agricultural building and erection of a detached home, detached garage and garden store, installation of septic tank and ground source heat pump.

Unit 115 A and B, Fauld Industrial Estate, Fauld Lane, Fauld - Retention of machinery shelter.

87 Forest Road, Burton - Prior Notification for the erection of a single storey rear extension, 4.4 m from the original rear wall, 3.0 m to the highest point of the roof and 3 m to the eaves and a rear porch 1.1 m from the original rear wall, 1.2 m to the highest point of the roof and 2.3 m to the eaves.

179 Beamhill Road, Burton - Erection of a two storey side extension and single storey rear extension.