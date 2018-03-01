Proposals to build 25 homes in Stapenhill have been amended to include new entrance doors.
The latest applications have been submitted to East Staffordshire Borough Council.
89 Rosliston Road, Stapenhill - Demolition of existing outbuildings and erection of 25 Affordable homes comprising five pairs of semi-detached homes, 11 terraced homes and a detached building comprising four flats and construction of vehicular access (Non-Material Amendment relating to P/2016/00392 for amendments to elevations by way of new entrance doors for each apartment located on front and rear elevations).
Longcroft Farm, Longcroft Lane, Yoxall - Retention of livestock building.
The Haven, Longhedge Lane, Burton - Change of use of land from agricultural to form part of domestic curtilage and erection of boundary wall and railings and gate.
223 Branston Road, Burton - Prior Approval for the conversion of first and second floor offices to form residential flats.
Kingstanding Hall, Burton Road, Needwood - Conversion of stables to create five homes.
Fishers Pit Farm, Ashbrook Lane, Bromley Wood, Abbots Bromley - Demolition of existing agricultural building and erection of a detached home, detached garage and garden store, installation of septic tank and ground source heat pump.
Unit 115 A and B, Fauld Industrial Estate, Fauld Lane, Fauld - Retention of machinery shelter.
87 Forest Road, Burton - Prior Notification for the erection of a single storey rear extension, 4.4 m from the original rear wall, 3.0 m to the highest point of the roof and 3 m to the eaves and a rear porch 1.1 m from the original rear wall, 1.2 m to the highest point of the roof and 2.3 m to the eaves.
179 Beamhill Road, Burton - Erection of a two storey side extension and single storey rear extension.