South Derbyshire folk seeking to have their say on the state of the roads or crime problems in their neighbourhood are being invited to attend a series of public community meetings.

Dates of the latest area forum meetings for the region have been announced, which aim to give the public opportunities to raise concerns with the police and councillors, who are also in attendance.

It comes as a decision has been made to merge the safer neighbourhood meetings and the area forums into one meeting which will be chaired by an appointed councillor.

The meeting will maintain a strong focus on crime and anti-social behaviour with an update from the police representatives and an opportunity to raise concerns and questions taking place at the beginning of the meeting.

This will be followed by a local authority update, public questions, and a discussion or presentation on a local community issue. The meetings will now start at 6.30pm and finish at 8pm.

Officers from Derbyshire Police, as well as councillors from South Derbyshire district and Derbyshire county councils, are set to attend the series of six meetings across communities in the district.

Members of the public will be given a chance to bring up any concerns about crimes in their area, as well as issues on roads, footpaths and housing developments.

The first meeting will be the Etwall Area Forum, and invites those living in Burnaston, Church Broughton, Egginton, Etwall, Foston and Scropton, Hatton, and Hilton. It will be held at Hilton Village Hall, in Peacroft Lane, Hilton, on Wednesday, June 6.

The next meeting will be the Repton Area Forum and invites those living in Bretby, Calke, Findern, Foremark, Ingleby, Newton Solney, Repton (including hamlet of Milton), Smisby, Ticknall, and Willington. It will be held on Tuesday, June 19, at Repton Village Hall, in Askew Grove, Repton.

Melbourne Area Forum follows, including Melbourne and Stanton by Bridge. This will take place on Tuesday, June 12, at Barrow-on-Trent Village Hall, in Twyford Road, Barrow on Trent.

Swadlincote Area Forum, which covers Church Gresley, Swadlincote, Woodville, Hartshorne and Goseley, will take place on Wednesday, May 23, at Swadlincote Town Hall.

Newhall Area Forum will cover Midway, Newhall and Stanton, on Wednesday, June 27, at St John’s Church, in Church Street, Newhall.

Finally, Linton Area Forum will be held and will welcome residents from Castle Gresley, Catton, Cauldwell, Coton-in-the-Elms, Drakelow, Linton, Lullington, Netherseal, Overseal, Rosliston and Walton-on-Trent. The meeting will take place on Wednesday, June 13, at Walton Village Hall, in School Lane, Walton.

All meetings start at 6.30pm.