Four charities have each been given a £4,000-plus boost thanks to charity fund-raisers.

Youth charity CEEP, Measham Youth Centre, burns centre Burnaid and Steps, which helps disabled children each got £4,500 from Ashby Castle Rotary Club. The business club raised the cash through its annual Santa collection out in the town during the festive perios.

Representatives from the charities were presented with cheques fro the amounts at at Willesley Park Golf Club, in Ashby.

Steve Berrill, from CEEP, said: "The heart of the charity's work is to engage with the people of the community in North-West Leicestershire by helping them to develop and progress to reach a better future."

Accepting the cheque on behalf of Measham Youth Centre, Barry McGill said: "We were lucky enough to be awarded generous grants from The Big Lottery, The Coalfields Regeneration Trust and Veolia. This enabled us to adapt the building for use as a Youth Club. Your donation will enable us to continue our valuable work for Measham young people."

Burnaid is a West Midlands charity which supports burn survivors and their families at the Burn Centres at Birmingham Children's Hospital and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

Steps, a national charity working for people whose lives are affected by childhood lower limb conditions.

Rotary president Phil Dyer said: "We are so grateful to Ashby people who never fail to support Rotary's charitable work."

The club is part of an international service organization whose purpose is to bring together business and professional leaders in order to provide humanitarian services.