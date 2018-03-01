The video will start in 8 Cancel

A popular pub near Burton will open its new carvery for the first time next month, it has been revealed.

The Chesterfield Arms, in Ashby Road, Bretby, is also looking for staff to manage the new service as the pub expands its offering.

As well as their favourite pub meals, visitors can also choose a carvery meal, offering everything from meat to vegetables to gravy.

The Fayre & Square pub is hosting a recruitment day starting at 10am on Saturday, March 3, ahead of the opening of the carvery on March 26. Training will take place on March 12.

The Chesterfield is looking for chefs, pot washers, carvers, cleaners, bar team and restaurant staff.

Anyone who would like to apply should forward their CV in advance by emailing 6296@greeneking.co.uk for the attention of Joe and Sophie.