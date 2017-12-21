The video will start in 8 Cancel

Residents across Burton and South Derbyshire have been warned about changes to their bin collections over the Christmas period.

Collections scheduled for Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day are being rescheduled.

In East Staffordshire, the scheduled Christmas Day collection will now take place on Saturday, December 23.

Boxing Day bins will be collected on Saturday, December 30 and bins that were supposed to be collected on New Year's Day will instead be emptied on Saturday, January 6.

Up to three extra clear bags of blue bin recycling and three additional liners of grey bin waste will be collected with blue and grey bins respectively.

The additional bags will be picked up from December 27 to January 12, inclusive, on collection days.

Flattened cardboards will also be collected at the side of residents' blue bins.

Recycling material in black bags, however, will not be collected.

Christmas cards can be recycled in East Staffordshire if left in blue bins.

Real Christmas trees should be put in, or alongside, brown bins.

East Staffordshire Borough Council chiefs are asking that excess recyclables are taken a recycling centre in the borough.

More information can by found by visiting staffordshire.gov.uk.

In South Derbyshire, bins due to be collected on Christmas Day will instead be taken on Wednesday, December 27.

Boxing Day collections will be moved to Thursday, December 28 and New Year's Day's scheduled collections will take place on Friday, December 29.

Green bins usually emptied on the affected dates will not be collected.

But extra recycling will be taken in the following collection if left neatly at the side of the bin in a clear plastic bag or container. Brown garden waste bins will also not be collected.

(Image: Getty)

Councillor Peter Watson, chairman of the environmental and development services committee at South Derbyshire District Council, said: "We know that residents are keen to support us in our aims of making South Derbyshire cleaner and greener.

"Popular items such as empty bottles, food and packaging should be recycled as much as possible.

"Our website has information on what can and cannot be recycled and where local recycling points are around South Derbyshire.

"Please take some time to sort through your waste and recycle everything you can."

More information on collection dates can be found online on the council's website.

The council offices in Civic Way, Swadlincote, will be closed on Friday, December 22, and will remain closed until Tuesday, January 2.

In the case of an emergency, residents are asked to call the out-of-hours number on 01283 221225.