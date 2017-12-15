The video will start in 8 Cancel

Swadlincote town centre is gearing up for its traditional festive spectacle – the Victorian Christmas Market and carols evening.

Revellers can step back in time at the market plucked straight out of the late nineteenth century when it makes its way to the South Derbyshire town's centre on Friday, December 15.

With plenty of gift ideas, ranging from jewellery and candles to crafts and homeware, it's the perfect chance to make a start – or finish - to Christmas shopping.

Plenty of food and refreshments will be on offer, including a hog roast, warm seasonal mince pies and free tea and coffee.

The evening will kick off at 4.30pm and run through to around 7.30pm.

Councillor Michael Stanton, chairman of South Derbyshire District Council, said: "The Victorian Christmas Market and Carols evening looks set to be another inspired addition to the market town of the National Forest.

"It promises to create a cracking atmosphere, filled with activities to grab your attention and must-try food to tantalise your taste buds.

"Following the Christmas lights switch-on, Swadlincote is geared up for another magical day and evening for all the family to enjoy."

The festivities will not end there, with other entertainment on offer, including renditions of carols and Christmas classics live musical performances.

Even Santa will be making an appearance in his own Grotto at the market, where there will also be a crafts workshop and plenty of vintage games – all for free.

Stalls will be open selling expertly crafted goods, including unique natural products from The Driftwood Artisan, and contemporary lamps and homeware from Metal Manipulation.

Other Christmas festivities in South Derbyshire

There's plenty of other festive fun to be had across South Derbyshire in the second half of December.

Sharpe's Pottery Museum, on West Street in Swadlincote, are hosting a mosaic printing session on Friday, December 15.

Running between 10.30am and 1pm, visitors to the museum can warm up from their Christmas shopping by tuning into their inner artist and making their own mosaic designs. This is a free event, but donations are welcome.

Calke Abbey is hosting a Christmas fine food fair, in the riding school at the Ticknall country house.

Also on Friday, December 15, from 5pm until 8pm, there will be an evening fair showcasing food and drink suppliers from the South Derbyshire area, with cooking demonstrations from some of the trained chefs at the abbey.

Admission costs range from £1.90 for children to £9.50 for a family ticket. Members of the National Trust can enter for free.

Residents of Woodville are being encouraged to head to the top of Blacksmiths Lane, in the village, on Friday, December 15 from 7pm to join in with the annual community carol singing event.

Those joining in are being encouraged to dress in warm and waterproof clothing, and to bring a torch.

On Saturday, December 16 and Sunday, December 17, children can make a traditional visit to meet Santa at Mercia Marine - but with a twist.

Take a Christmas cruise on the Mercia Swan trip boat and meet Santa in the floating grotto, at the marina in Willington.

Tickets cost £1 for adults, who must accompany a child, whose tickets cost £7, including a gift, and a short cruise around the water system.

Sharpe's Pottery Museum will also be hosting breakfast with a very special guest on Saturday, December 23, from 9am until 10.15am.

In preparation for his busiest day of the year, Santa will be heading to the West Street pottery museum to join in with breakfast at the Café Espresso.

People taking part can tuck into a hot breakfast, before heading into the museum to visit the elf workshop to create festive crafts, then round off the visit with a visit to the big man himself.

Tickets per child cost £10, including breakfast, the elf workshop and a present from Santa, and children must be accompanied by an adult. Booking is essential.

Also on Saturday, December 23, there will be Carols on the Delph, in Swadlincote town centre, with a classic brass band from Gresley Colliery playing and carols from the Churches Together Scratch Choir.