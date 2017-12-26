The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters were called to a nursing home on Christmas Eve following a fire in the cellar.

Three fire crews from Burton and Tutbury fire stations were called to Fauld Nursing Home, in Fauld Lane, Fauld, near Tutbury.

The blaze occurred in a lift motor in the cellar, said a spokesman.

It is believed there were no injuries, and Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said there was "minimal disruption" to residents over the festive period.

Crews were called at 8am on Christmas Eve and four firefighters had to wear breathing apparatus while they tackled the incident.

A fan, called a positive pressure ventilator, was used to fan the remaining flames, said a fire service spokesman

A cause of the fire has yet to been established. No-one is thought to have been injured in the incident.

(Image: Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service)

A tweet from Staffordshire fire service said: "Three crews from Tutbury and Burton extinguished an electrical fire in the basement of a nursing home this morning [Christmas Eve, Sunday, December 24].

"Safe, effective, assertive firefighting enabling business to continue with minimal disruption to residents over the Christmas period."

Staff at the nursing home was unable to comment to the Burton Mail this morning, Boxing Day.