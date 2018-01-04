The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 54-year-old Church Gresley man has denied three charges of indecent exposure.

Jonathan Weller, of Essex Drive, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court after he was charged with three counts of flashing. The offences allegedly took place in spring last year.

He has denied intentionally exposing himself with the intention that someone would see him. The incidents are alleged to have taken place at his address on May 11, 12 and 13, 2017.

He is now due to appear before a judge at Derby Crown Court on January 26 where he will standing trial.

Weller answers unconditional bail until that date.