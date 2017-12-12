Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 2,500 leaflets have been circulated to homes in South Derbyshire to raise public support for a Christmas of celebration combining music and charity at a local methodist church.

The Church Gresley methodist church, in York Road, which was opened in May 1971, will be welcoming choirs, both young and old, to raise the roof with their musical talents.

There will be music in abundance over the Christmas period this beginning at 7pm on Wednesday, December 6, with a Christmas concert featuring The Leaside Singers and Springfield Road School choir.

The evening will be in aid of two children’s charities, The Children’s Society and Action for Children. As well as the choir performance there will be an opportunity for the audience to join in singing some of their favourite carols.

At 10.30am on Sunday, December 10, there will be a Christingle service.

And once again this year the young people associated with the church will be presenting a musical nativity play to be performed at 4pm on Sunday, December 17. This will be followed on Christmas Eve with a carol service at 6pm.

Members of the methodist church have distributed 2,500 leaflets to homes in the area, inviting residents and families to share in special Christmas occasions and other activities.

Also during December an appeal will be launched, involving the collection of food items for the Padley Centre which helps the homeless in Derby. The church will be open for the receipt of gifts of food from 10am to 11.30am on December 2, 9 and 16, and also from 5pm to 6pm on Monday, December 11.