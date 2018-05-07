Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A permanent memorial to a Church Gresley war hero is set to be established on the 100th anniversary of him receiving the prestigious Victoria Cross.

Private William Beesley, who served in the First World War, received the highest award in the United Kingdom military honours system in 1918 after his outstanding act of courage and bravery.

Aged just 22 at the time and serving in France, he single-handedly rushed an enemy machine gun post armed with only a revolver. He shot four German troops and captured six prisoners, while his comrades lay injured around him.

To mark the anniversary, there will be a ceremony tomorrow Tuesday, May 8, at noon when a commemorative paving stone will be unveiled.

(Image: Imperial War Museum)

The stone will honour Private Beesley, and its unveiling is part of a nationwide programme of installing commemorative paving stone in memory of Victoria Cross winners.

Each person who has received the honour will be remembered at their birth places on the same day.

In South Derbyshire, the commemoration will be led by the Vicar of Gresley, the Rev Mike Fairbank, and members of the South Derbyshire branch of the Royal British Legion at the War Memorial garden, in Market Street, Church Gresley.

William Beesley was born in Church Gresley in 1895, before moving to Nuneaton in 1901, aged five. He worked in the same collieries where his father worked. His father died in 1901.

When the First World War broke out on July 28, 1914, William enlisted and became part of the 9th King's Royal Rifle Corps, at the age of just 18.

He was wounded three times and transferred to the 13th Rifle Brigade in 1916.

It was as part of this brigade that he stormed the enemy post and led to him being awarded the Victoria Cross.

In France, armed with only a revolver, he rushed the machine gun post and killed two enemy soldiers manning the machine gun.

He then shot dead a German officer who ran across from a dug-out, forced three enemy officers in the dug-out to surrender and shot another solider who was attempting to get rid of a map. He took a further four prisoners from the dug-out and two others from a shelter.

The 22-year-old also had to take command of his platoon after all the section commanders were killed in the assault. Alongside a comrade, Private Beesley held the position despite heavy machine-gun fire.

Following his bravery, he was promoted to corporal. After the war he returned coal mining in 1919. Later he became a sergeant while serving in the Royal Artillery as an instructor at the start of the Second World War in 1940.

William Beesley's grandson, Anthony Barnett said: "The memorial service will be a very moving and poignant event, marking 100 years to the day that William Beesley fought defending his comrade until he was the last one standing.

"The Victoria Cross is the highest honour for acts of extreme bravery and is only awarded for 'gallantry of the highest order'.

"My granddad fought bravely for this country and now he will be remembered in a lasting legacy at the memorial service."

Private Beesley was presented the Victoria Cross by King George V at the 3rd Army headquarters, at Frohen-le-Grand in France, on August 9, 1918.

The former soldier died suddenly in hospital in 1996, aged 70, when he was taken ill on holiday in Abergavenny, Wales, on September 23.

Councillor Jim Hewlett, the chairman of housing and community services at South Derbyshire District Council, said: "The memorial paving stone will be a lasting tribute for the bravery and courage that Private William Beesley carried out in World War One.

"The service is chance for his proud family as well as members of the public to pay tribute to this local hero.

"We are honoured to come together and commemorate this Victoria Cross recipient who fought so bravely for his country."

Private Beesley will also be celebrated on the Swadlincote Heritage Trail, which will launch in June.

This trail consists of 25 plaques, three lectures, an interactive map on the South Derbyshire District Council website and two leaflets available from the Swadlincote Tourist Information Centre.

Other Victorian Cross heroes from the area

Frank Crowther Roberts

Frank Crowther Roberts was a major general, and commander of the 1st Battalion in the Worcestershire Regiment.

He was born in Highbury, Middlesex in June, 1918 however died in Stanhope, Bretby, at the age of 90 in 1982. His grave can be found at St Wystan's Churchyard, in Bretby.

Major-General Roberts won the Victorian Cross in Pargny, France in 1918.

William Harold Coltman

Immensely well-known around Burton. William Coltman was the most decorated soldier in the First World War.

He was born in Rangemore and later lived in Winshill, receiving the Victoria Cross, as well as the Military Medal and Distinguished Conduct Medical twice.

The former Blantyre Room at Burton Town Hall was renamed Coltman VC Room in 2013 to recognise the recipient.

The Burton Mail launched the successful Honour Our Heroes campaign in a bid to help raise £3,000 needed to complete a project to restore Coltman’s grave in St Mark’s Church, Winshill.

He won the Victoria Cross in Sequehart, France on October 4, 1918.

James Thompson

Born in Yoxall, in 1930, he served in the 1st Battalian, 60th Rifles, in the King's Royal Rifle Corporation.

Private Thompson won the Victoria Cross in Dehli, during the Indian Mutiny on June 9, 1857.

His left arm was amputated and he was invalided out of the Army and died in 1891.

He is buried in Queen Street cemetery, which is the oldest municipal cemetery in Walsall, having opened in 1857 and closed in 1969.

It is so overgrown and unused now his grave has been lost.