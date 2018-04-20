Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Villagers are worried the elderly will suffer after the closure of a decades-old shop that they say gave them a vital social outlet.

A note has been put up in the window of Denstone Stores saying its bosses have made the "unfortunate decision" to close.

The College Road shop is thought to have been open since the 1920s and was the only newspaper vendor in the village.

Villagers say older residents' walk to get their daily paper got them out of their houses and helped protect them from isolation.

Chris Podmore, landlord of The Tavern pub, which is just across the road from the shop, said he hoped Denstone Stores would one day reopen.

He said: "It was with great sadness that I heard the shop had closed - they've done such a wonderful job there for the village.

"So much effort was put into making the shop modern, clean and fit for purpose.

"It's been there all my life and has been especially important for older people, getting them out of the house to pick up their paper and chat to people at the shop - it'll be a big loss for them."

Another villager, who asked not to be named, said: "It's really sad. They're great people at the shop - so friendly and helpful.

"They supported the village brilliantly, selling tickets for the village panto and things like that.

"I'm not sure, these days, whether village shops are generally in a position to survive.

"I'd make use of the shop, but just for bits and pieces, because life is so busy and people generally get everything all in one place.

"But they'll have to go elsewhere for their newspapers now and that might be a big problem for older people.

"They would go in to get their paper and say 'hello', which really stopped them from being isolated.

"Children often used to get off the school bus and buy their sweets there too and I'd imagine they'll miss it."

Mr Podmore says the loss of the shop serves as a reminder of the challenges small retailers are facing at the minute.

He said: "Unfortunately, it's a sign of the times, when small businesses really struggle against larger operators.

"And for small communities like this one, it's very much a case of 'use it or lose it'.

"I you want a village shop or pub, or whatever it is, you need to go out of your way to support it.

"I think it's been difficult for them to compete with supermarkets in Uttoxeter and Denstone Hall Farm Shop.

"This serves as a reminder as to just how tough retail is at the minute.

"Here at the pub, we used the shop quite a lot, for everything from bread to sticking plasters.

"Our staff used to pop over there to grab a chocolate bar and things like that as well."

After the announcement was made on the shop's Facebook page, villagers made posts saying they were "sad", "sorry" and "devastated".

When the Advertiser went to the store yesterday, April 19, a note was displayed on the window confirming the shop's closure.

A message has been sent to representatives of the shop asking for a comment.

The note in the shop window says: "It is with great regret that I have to write this but we've battled against all odds and come to the unfortunate decision to close Denstone Stores. From the outset, we knew it would be a big challenge.

"Village shops are closing down every day all over the country, with more and more people going to convenience, which unfortunately doesn’t seem to be found in a 'convenience store' any more."

It said staff wanted to thank customers who supported them from day one.