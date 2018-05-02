Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Co-op customers are set to be able to scan and pay for their shopping in stores by using their smartphones.

The chain, which has stores in the Burton and Swadlincote areas, aims to introduce a 'no-queues' policy, by allowing shoppers to use their phones to scan and pay for items via internet banking so they don't have to queue at the checkouts.

The move is currently being trialled at the Co-op retailer support centre store in Manchester and is called 'shop, scan and go', with a wider roll-out expected in the summer.

Co-op has stores in Princess Way, Stretton, and Horninglow Road, Burton.

According to our sister title, the Mirror, the scheme allows customers to scan items on their own phones using a free Co-op app which customers can download onto their phones.

Once shoppers have finished filling up their trolley or basket, they can click on their phone to pay, with money being transferred from their bank account online.

A statement has been released by the retailer that shows that cash transactions have dropped by more than one fifth across the previous five years, and have seen a drop of 15 per cent in the last 18 months alone.

Spokesman from the Co-op, Matthew Speight said: "It is a challenging market place for retailers, and the Co-op is responding positively.

"It is all about consumer choices and convenience. We listen to our members and customers and we are investing in our stores, people, prices, products and technology.

"We recognise there are many communities where customers pop in to their local Co-op and enjoy a friendly chat – it is all part of the service.

"Whereas for others, perhaps with a train to catch or on a school run, every second can count as consumers seek increased convenience."

The technology will link information from a customer's Co-op membership account, to tell shoppers how much they have saved and much of a sale will be donated to good causes after the sale.