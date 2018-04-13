Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The oldest animal at Twycross Zoo celebrated her birthday with the ultimate party bash - after 49 years at the Leicestershire attraction.

Coco marked her 53rd birthday with a party surrounded by her friends and family. Bosses said the chimpanzee, a favourite with visitors since her arrival in 1969, had a super fun day with her family, with the whole troop tucking into a birthday treat of peanut butter and blueberries.

Coco was the fourth resident ever registered to the zoo, and has since become a very popular member of the Twycross family. The average life expectancy of a chimp in captivity is between 40 and 50 years.

Since her arrival she has created her own chimp clan, with six children, 20 grandchildren, five great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter.

Kris Hern, team leader of great apes at Twycross Zoo, said: "We all absolutely adore Coco and she is very special to us here at the zoo. We are extremely proud of her and all she has done for her species.

"To have created a family of more than 30 chimps is quite staggering and she has been a vital part of our breeding programme, setting a tremendous example to all her young, who we hope follow in her footsteps."

More information and tickets for Twycross Zoo are available by visiting www.twycrosszoo.org or calling 0844 474 1777.