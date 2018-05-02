Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Church Gresley residents and volunteers launched a war on waste by collecting 54 bags of rubbish - including a car wheel and traffic cone - as part of a spring clean.

Members of the public were invited to help the community crusade by taking part in the annual Castleton Park Community and Neighbourhood Watch spring-clean litter pick, at the housing estate in Church Gresley.

Volunteers, who included Coalville Town FC under 13s, as well as employees at local McDonald's restaurants in Swadlincote, Ashby, Coalville and Appleby Magna, joined the group of 35 people who foraged for rubbish.

Included in the 54 bags was a car wheel, a traffic cone, a shopping basket, and numerous empty vodka bottles. However, the group couldn’t manage the oil drums or bathroom sink which had also been dumped.

Volunteer and one of the organisers Lisa Brooks said: "It went really well - we had about 35 volunteers in total.

"I went with the Coalville Town FC under 13s team - they were really enthusiastic, really foraging into the streams, hedges and going into the drainage ditches to remove rubbish from there too.

"It was a really nice community event, with mostly young families joining in and with great support from the local businesses. Also nice that South Derbyshire MP Heather Wheeler and Councillors Stuart Swann and Julie Patten came too."

Speaking after the event, MP Heather Wheeler said: "The Great British Litter Pick at Castleton Park was a super example of a community coming together for a common cause.

"Normally when we use the term community we think of it just meaning local people but there were helpers from as far away as Coalville and assistance from businesses like McDonalds and also Toons who provided refreshments.

"Huge credit must go to Lisa Brooks of the Castleton Park Community Group for organising the event and ensuring that we made the most of the manpower to clean up the estate."

Masseys DIY in Swadlincote provided the volunteers with gloves while Toons Furnishings in Castle Gresley laid on free hot drinks.

Meanwhile, South Derbyshire District Council provided the equipment and collected the rubbish.