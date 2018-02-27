The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Concerns are growing for a missing Swadlincote man who did not return home after spending time with his family.

Derbyshire police said David Storer went missing yesterday, Monday, February 26, after he was with his family in the Railway Inn, in Swadlincote.

However, after spending time in the Railway Inn he did not return home.

(Image: Derbyshire police)

Officers from the force are concerned for the 72-year-old, who is from Linton, as they say his disappearance is out of character.

Mr Storer is described as being 5ft 9in tall and stocky with short, fair hair.

Anyone who has seen Mr Storer is asked to call Derbyshire police on 101 quoting incident 357 of February 27.