A dedicated congregation is spreading "messages of hope and good cheer" by adorning Uttoxeter with hundreds of knitted angels.

Knitted by members and friends of Uttoxeter Methodist Church's congregation, 1,600 angels have appeared around town following a surprise "yarn-bomb" event on Saturday, December 16.

Preparations for the event, aimed at reminding people of the true meaning of Christmas, have been going on all year.

The church's Vicky Twynham said: "Knitters young and old from the Methodist church, along with their friends from other local churches and family members from all over the country, have been producing hundreds of the angels for months now.

"The idea was inspired by a project initiated by Methodist churches in North Tyneside three years ago.

"The project spread all over the country and this year is set to be even bigger, with many church congregations ready to yarn-bomb towns and villages all over the country.

"To date the number of angels being distributed is in excess of 45,000."

Each angel has a tag attached which shares a Christmas message.

Anyone who finds an angel is invited to keep it and take it home or give it to a friend or family member.

Finders of the angels are being encouraged to share a picture via Instagram at uttoxeter_methodist, Twitter using the #umcangels or on Facebook at Uttoxeter Methodist Church.