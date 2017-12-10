Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A popular family attraction in Ashby has been branded 'the best day out' in Leicestershire after scooping a prestige award.

The accolade was presented to Conkers at the annual Leicestershire Promotions Tourism and Hospitality Awards in Leicester on Thursday, November 30.

Conkers was judged winner of the 'Best Day Out – Large Attraction' category by an independent panel of tourism industry judges, beating off competition from the National Space Centre and King Richard III Visitor Centre, who were both highly commended in the same category.

Chris Sturdy, regional operations manager at Conkers, said: "We were overwhelmed to receive this prestigious award, particularly in competition against the other fantastic visitor attractions in our category.

"The award is reward for the amazing efforts of the whole team at Conkers and we will continue to provide a 'great day out' experience for all our visitors."

Martin Peters, chief executive of Leicestershire Promotions, added: "Never before has competition for visitors' hard-earned pounds been tougher. In addition, they are getting more demanding, expecting higher standards and looking for more value-added extras.

"The judges wanted to see constant improvements and new features along with investment in infrastructure, services and features. And of course, nothing less than the very best of customer service will do. Conkers demonstrated all of this and was a deserving winner."

Conkers is managed by Planning Solutions Ltd on behalf of The National Forest Charitable Trust. For more information, visit www.visitconkers.com.