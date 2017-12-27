Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A prisoner who went on the run for almost six months "tried to make mugs" of the police by saying he was someone else when he was eventually found after he had walked out of Sudbury open prison.

Ross Mollard left HMP Sudbury on day release on June 10 but failed to return and a manhunt was launched, Derby Crown Court heard.

Police eventually tracked him down to an address in Stockport, in November, after acting on a tip-off.

But when he answered the door to them Mollard said they should be looking for someone at the house next door.

However, he was recognised by one of the officers and they chased and caught the 31-year-old who then told them his name was "Damian".

Now he is back behind bars at the higher security HMP Nottingham having pleaded guilty to being unlawfully at large.

Felicity Campbell, for Mollard, said: "He was 19 when he was handed an indeterminate sentence for aggravated burglary.

(Image: Derbyshire police)

"From that time [in 2005] until June this year he tells me he has done all that has been required of him but has not yet been released.

"That frustration led him not to return [to HMP Sudbury] that day."

Judge Peter Cooke said: "That's not going to help his case."

Miss Campbell replied: "No, he knows that he has now lost his open prison privileges. He tells me that up until June he was spending more time at Sudbury in his cell, becoming paranoid.

"When he left [Sudbury] he went to his mother's address and felt he did not want to return. He knows his case is aggravated because he went on the run for five-and-a-half months.

"But during that time he has not re-offended and has started a relationship."

Abigail Joyce, prosecuting, said Mollard was convicted at Macclesfield Crown Court as a 19-year-old in 2005 for aggravated burglary.

She said on June 10 he was out on day release but failed to return, sparking Derbyshire police to put out a press release asking for the public's help in finding him.

Miss Joyce said: "In November, acting on intelligence, police went to Hunters Close, in the Bredbury area of Stockport.

"They knocked at the door and the defendant said to them, 'you need to look next door' trying to get them away from his house.

"But one of them recognised him and not wanting to be taken for a mug by the defendant tried to hold him but he fled and they chased him.

"They apprehended him and he gave them a name of 'Damian'."

Judge Cooke jailed Mollard for six months, telling him: "It seems to me that a significant factor here is that during the time you were at large you did not reoffend but at the same time you did not hand yourself in as you should have done."