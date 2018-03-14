The video will start in 8 Cancel

A long-serving volunteer cop based in Burton has been found guilty of gross misconduct after writing off a police car while trying to park it in Uttoxeter.

Acting Special Sergeant Luke Goodyear, 25, was dismissed without notice for not declaring serious damage sustained in the car park of Uttoxeter Police Station, in Balance Street.

Goodyear returned the marked Ford Focus to Burton Police Station, in Horninglow Street, but left it for others to find and did not report the damage.

Due to the age of the vehicle and the extent of the damage it was written off as it was "not economically viable" to fix it.

A misconduct hearing found he was in breach of Staffordshire Police's standards of professional behaviour.

Deputy Chief Constable Nick Baker said: "Officers, both regular and special, have a unique responsibility when in charge of police vehicles.

"This unfortunate incident is a timely reminder that we expect the highest levels of honesty and integrity from all staff and volunteers and we will act accordingly if someone falls below these exacting standards."

The incident occurred in December 2016 and Goodyear had been a "special" since 2011.