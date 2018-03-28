Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Drakelow father pushed himself through "pure pain" in memory of his 12-year-old daughter Lucy - to raise money for a charity which had been close to her heart.

Neil Cartwright, of Galloway Road, in tandem with partner Emma Stewart, 34, has set himself a series of increasingly gruelling challenges in memory of Lucy, who died on April 5, 2017, after being born with a rare brain condition.

It started with the 5k Donna Louise family run with Emma and Lucy's sisters Abi, 11, and Amber, nine, which he completed last year.

The second saw Neil and Emma take on the Great Birmingham Run in October and the couple completed their toughest challenge yet earlier this month - the Barcelona Marathon.

The Barcelona race proved more difficult than anticipated, with Neil and Emma not officially having a finishing time because organisers and stewards had gone home by the time they crossed the line.

The challenges were undertaken to raise money for the Donna Louise Trust, a charity which looks after children with life-limiting illnesses.

Lucy was born with agenesis of the corpus callosum (ACC), a rare birth defect which sees partial or complete absence (agenesis) of an area of the brain connecting the two cerebral hemispheres, leaving people with the condition physically and mentally impaired.

The youngster also had lots of "mid-line problems" which included poor sight and hearing, a heart defect, dislocated hips and bendy elbows. At the age of 12, Lucy had the development of a four-month-old physically while her mental age was younger than that.

Mr Cartwright said: "I have to say the marathon was pure pain. We were not in great shape, beset with injuries and ill health, but full of determination. The Barcelona Marathon is NOT like the London marathon.

"There were very few people running for charity, very few people in fancy dress and no-one as slow as Emma and I. As early as 5K, we were being told to speed up or leave the road in preference for the pavement. We had planned to take it very easy, so we took to the pavement.

"The first water stop was being packed up when we got there and Emma nearly got carried away while in the port-a-loo. Needless to say, this really threw us, Emma was demotivated, I was angry and even more determined. I told the race organiser, in the van, that we would finish with or without their help - it was without.

"At 10km we were barely able to get hold of water and energy drinks, had to rely on cafes for toilets and now the distance markers were also gone. Our only guide was a blue line marked on the road, which showed each km. We struggled on. 15km became 20km became 25km.

"There were some lovely parts of the course past famous landmarks like the Nou Camp, Sagrada Familia and the beach but there were also two sections where you went down long roads, turned and came back down the other side - not very motivating.

"By 30km we had already had enough but were determined to finish. As we got into the last 10km we headed back towards the tourist areas but there was no sign that the marathon had even taken place. We carried on and eventually reached the finish, just as they were taking down the finishing line.

"The workmen gave us a cheer. I can report we were last to finish, but we had completed the course and raised £3,736.68 for Donna Louise in memory of Lucy, against all the odds. We have no official time or photos because everyone had packed up and gone home. Never again, until the next one."

Anyone wanting to donate to the couple in support of their efforts can do so by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Trinity4Lucy

What is the Donna Louise Trust?

The Stoke-based Donna Louise Trust provides care and support for children, young adults and their families, from initial diagnosis until they no longer need the support.

This care is provided in a purpose-built hospice, in the family home - or a combination of both depending on the family's preference.

Currently the hospice cares for more than 240 children and young adults from across Staffordshire and Cheshire. Bosses said they would not be able to do this without loyal supporters who help to raise the £3.5 million needed each year to run the service.

It is set to be a hugely important year for The Donna Louise as bosses strive to raise an additional £1 million to contribute towards the new service they will be offering for young adults, while continuing to offer a wide range of care services for the existing families.

What is agenesis of the corpus callosum (ACC)?

Agenesis of the corpus callosum (ACC) is a rare disorder and occurs due to the partial or complete absence (agenesis) of an area of the brain which connects the two cerebral hemispheres. This part of the brain is normally composed of transverse fibres.

The cause of the condition is not known, according to the National Organisation of Rare Diseases, but it can be inherited.

It can also be caused by an infection or injury during the twelfth to the twenty-second week of pregnancy (intrauterine) leading to developmental disturbance of the fetal brain.

Agenesis of the corpus callosum is frequently diagnosed during the first two years of a young life. An epileptic seizure can be the first symptom indicating that a child should be tested for a brain dysfunction. The disorder can also be without apparent symptoms in the mildest cases for many years.