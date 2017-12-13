Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

People wanting to put their body to the ultimate test can now see details of the new course for Ironman 70.3 Staffordshire.

Athletes from across East Staffordshire and the surrounding region are invited to take in the ultimate challenge with a new course which takes them into the heart of Stafford town centre, with the swim course remaining at Chasewater and the bike course being altered slightly to accommodate the move to Stafford.

Organisers said that the 13.1-mile run course around Stafford will mean even more people would get to see the athletes in action, and cheer them on towards the finish line at Market Square.

It was announced in August that the event would remain in Staffordshire for a further three years, with the event hub moving from Shugborough to Stafford town centre. However, it will still take in the lanes through Yoxall, Draycott in the Clay, Marchington and Abbots Bromley.

Ironman, Staffordshire County Council and Stafford Borough Council bosses have worked together to ensure the event stays in Staffordshire, bringing with it an estimated £1.1 million to the local economy.

Dan James, Ironman 70.3 Staffordshire race director said: "Being able to bring the event into the town centre is a big positive and will certainly add a new dimension to the event both from an athlete and spectator perspective.

"The new run course will take athletes past some of the best features of the town, giving them ample opportunity to run past supporters on the route."

Mark Winnington, Staffordshire County Council's cabinet member for economic growth, said: "We're really pleased that Ironman 70.3 is staying in Staffordshire so we're able to showcase what a fantastic county we have.

"Interest in the race has been high, and with the announcement of the new route which brings it right into the heart of Stafford, benefiting not only the athletes taking part, but spectators and local businesses too."

The course can be viewed on the IRONMAN 70.3 Staffordshire website.