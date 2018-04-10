The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 24-year-old thief has been jailed after targeting the Tesco Express shop in Church Gresley three times in a week.

Daniel Singleton also breached four court orders after he was caught shoplifting from the store.

Singleton, of no fixed address, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court to admit three charges of shoplifting and breaching a supervision default order, a post-sentence supervision requirement, a conditional discharge and a suspended sentence.

He admitted breaching a supervision default order by failing to be at his curfew address on or after January 21.

He also admitted breaching a post-sentence supervision requirement on or after February 6, as well as breaching a suspended sentence and a conditional discharge while committing the latest thefts, all from Tesco Express, in Church Gresley.

(Image: Getty)

Singleton admitted stealing wine worth £24 on March 18; stealing two joints of meat worth £10.50 on March 23; and stealing a quantity of beef burgers, three packs of cheese and a quantity of ready meals worth £26 on March 24.

He has been jailed for a total of 27 weeks due to his poor record and failure to comply with court orders. He was also ordered to pay £60.50 compensation.

Other criminals to be dealt with in court

James Keatly, 33, of Short Street, Stapenhill.

Admitted harassing a woman by making unwanted attempts to contact her and her relatives through phone calls and on social media in Burton between January 19 and 25.

Ordered to abide by a two-year restraining order.

Fined £180 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Ibrar Ahmed, 30, of South Oak Street, Burton.

Found guilty of driving a Volkswagen Golf in Repton Road, Willington, on October 11, while using a mobile phone.

Fined £330 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £33 victim surcharge.

Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Askandar Shirif, 33, of Bar Lane, Nottingham.

Found guilty of driving a BMW on the A444 Acresford Road, Overseal, on August 24, exceeding the 30mph speed limit by driving at 45mph.

Fined £440 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £44 victim surcharge.

Driving licence endorsed with four points.

Ansar Ghulam, 39, of Uxbridge Street, Burton.

Admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in Burton on November 27.

Also admitted breaching a suspended sentence.

Made the subject of a 12-month conditional discharge.

Fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £20 victim surcharge.