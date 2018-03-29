The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 59-year-old financial director has been charged with fraudulently claiming more than £370,000 from a recruitment agency.

David Moss, of Rolleston Road, Burton, has appeared before magistrates in Derby charged with committing fraud.

Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court was told that Moss allegedly committed fraud by dishonestly abusing his position as a financial director of Recruit to Suit Midlands, intending to make a gain, namely £372,548.73 for himself, in Swadlincote, on May 15, 2016.

He is also charged with making a false Santander bank statement knowing it was designed or adapted in connection with fraud.

Moss is due to appear at Derby Crown Court on April 9 to enter a plea and he answers unconditional bail until that date.