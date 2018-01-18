The video will start in 8 Cancel

One lane of the A38 near Burton was closed on Thursday night following an accident involving two cars.

The incident was causing heavy traffic between Burton and Lichfield and drivers were being urged to seek an alternative route.

The condition of the drivers is not yet known.

The A38 southbound near Fradley was closed for a short time following the accident, and one lane reopened shortly after.

The incident happened at around 7.15pm on the A38 between Fine Lane (Fradley Arms Junction) and A5127 (Streethay). The second lane reopened at around 7.45pm.

Traffic and travel information website Inrix reported heavy traffic in the area, and live map website Waze was reporting heavy traffic from Fradley to Streethay.

The road was fully reopened just before 9pm.