The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Delays have been reported in Sudbury after a road accident involving a car and a Royal Mail van this afternoon.

Traffic in the area is building up, according to Google Maps live traffic indicators after the incident.

A witness has told the Burton Mail that the A515 southbound is blocked while the crash is being dealt with.

They said: "I was coming over the bridge past the Boars Head Hotel and police started to direct traffic because there had been a crash involving a car and a Royal Mail van both of which look to have sustained significant damage.

"There was no sign of any ambulances, but I hope they are both OK."

Both Staffordshire and Derbyshire police say they are unable to provide anymore information on the incident.