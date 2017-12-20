Live traffic and travel updates from South Derbyshire and East Staffordshire
That is all from this blog folks
Thanks for following our blog and live updates.
Traffic has returned to normal
The accident has cleared and the traffic has returned to normal.
Drivers warned of major delays
Drivers are being warned of major delays especially between Draycott on Clay and Uttoxeter.
Arborfield Road is partially blocked due to an accident
Motorists are being warned of an accident on Arborfield Road at Marchington at the B5017 Stubby Lane.