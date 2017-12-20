Live traffic and travel updates from South Derbyshire and East Staffordshire

That is all from this blog folks

Thanks for following our blog and live updates.

Traffic has returned to normal

The accident has cleared and the traffic has returned to normal.

Drivers warned of major delays

Drivers are being warned of major delays especially between Draycott on Clay and Uttoxeter.

Arborfield Road is partially blocked due to an accident

Motorists are being warned of an accident on Arborfield Road at Marchington at the B5017 Stubby Lane.