The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young boy has been taken to hospital after a crash in Marchington left a car on its side in a hedge.

Emergency services were called to the B5017 at around 1.30pm after it was reported a blue Vauxhall Astra had left the road and crashed into a hedge.

Three people were initially trapped in the vehicle and had to be freed by firefighters and a young boy was taken to Burton's Queen's Hospital to be checked over.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "We were called to the scene at 1.35pm after reports a car had gone off the road.

"When officers arrived, it became clear a blue Vauxhall Astra had left the road and crashed into a hedge and had landed on its side.

"The road was closed while firefighters freed the passengers, but it has now been reopened."

A spokesman for Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Firefighters arrived at the scene and discovered one vehicle on its side. They cut free three passengers; one male, one female and one young boy. Everyone was free by 2.20pm.

"The young boy was then taken to hospital."

(Image: Getty)

West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed the boy was taken to hospital after complaining of abdominal pain.

A motorist who drove past the incident at around 3pm and was diverted through the village as the road was still closed.

They said: "I was driving back from Abbots Bromley and joined the B5017 near Denstone College Prep School.

"I got to near the Blacksmith's Arms site and the road was coned off.

ad.

"There was a lorry recovering the van and a police car was there.

"There was a van that had turned on its side and was in the grass verge on the side of the ro

"I was diverted down Stocks Lane through Marchington Woodlands to Marchington Cliff and rejoined the B5017 at the foot of Marchington Cliff."