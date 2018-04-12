The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 32-year-old Burton man has been jailed after he was caught interfering with a vehicle.

Wesley Beard, of Shakespeare Road, Horninglow, stood trial at Cannock Magistrates' Court and was found guilty of interfering with a white Vauxhall Astra in Burton on March 21.

He admitted breaching a suspended sentence.

Beard has been jailed for a total of seven months because of the number of his previous convictions for similar offences and the offence was committed while he was subject to a suspended sentence.

He was ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Latest criminals to appear in magistrates court include:

Ashley Turnbull , 27, of no fixed address.

Admitted damaging an interior wooden door worth £80 belonging to his mother in Burton on March 25.

Made the subject of a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge.

Harrison Allen-Talbot , 18, of Falcon, Wilnecote.

Admitted driving a Ford Fiesta in Rykneld Street and Burton Road, Alrewas, on September 14, exceeding the 30mph limit by driving at 56mph.

Fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Banned from driving for seven days.

John Stevens , 65, of Greenacre Park, Coton in the Elms.

Admitted driving a Kia Sportage in Shuttington Road, Tamworth on March 10, with 60 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Fined £159 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Banned from driving for 36 months.