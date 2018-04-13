The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A community scheme set to celebrate the history of Swadlincote and create a heritage trail in the town has taken another step forward.

The project will highlight 30 people, buildings and industry which represent the heritage and historic landmarks of the Derbyshire town.

The first part of the trail will showcase Swadlincote town centre, while the second will feature areas such as Church Gresley and Woodville.

As well as 27 plaques, there will also be three lecterns; one on The Delph, another at a location to be confirmed to commemorate the town's pipeworks and a third lectern highlighting the work of TG Green, Mason Cash and Granville Colliery.

The first point of call for Trail A will be for Edmund Sharpe, located at Sharpe's Pottery Museum, in West Street.

Listed building consent had been required to fix a plaque to the wall at the pottery, due to it being a grade two listed building.

Permission was granted unanimously by the planning committee at South Derbyshire District Council, and the zinc plaque will be fixed to the mortar joints of the building.

Burton and South Derbyshire College pupils have also designed a mobile phone app which will provide more information to people using the trail.

The trail is part of South Derbyshire District Council's Swadlincote Townscape Scheme, which is using a portion of a £400,000 grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund.