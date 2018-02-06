Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A cyclist has been taken to hospital after falling off a bike in South Derbyshire.

East Midlands Ambulance Service said crews received a call at 10.31am on Sunday, 4 February, to Catton Park in Walton.

The caller reported that a cyclist had fallen off their bicycle.

An ambulance crew dealt with the injured person who was taken to the Royal Derby Hospital for further treatment.

Cyclist John Hulse, who rode past the accident, said he saw someone lying on the ground with a blanket over them.

He said that two cars had stopped and there was a man standing by the cyclist.

He added that he stopped to make sure the cyclist was okay and was told he was.

Mr Hulse also saw the ambulance headed in that same direction as he rode back.