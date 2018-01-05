The video will start in 8 Cancel

An industrial park in Swadlincote is to get a new dance studio under plans discussed by South Derbyshire District Council:

Sharpes Industrial Estate, Unit 4 Alexandra Road, Swadlincote - change of use from general industrial (use class b2) to dance studio – approved.

Land west of 53, Rose Valley, Newhall - the conversion and extension of existing barn into home - withdrawn.

Land to the rear of 69, Woodville Road, Overseal - outline application (all matters except for access and layout to be reserved) for the residential development – approved.

30 Hall Lane, Willington - outline application (all matters to be reserved) for the residential development of four detached homes – approved.

Aldi Food Store Ltd, Huntspill Road, Hilton - retrospective application to vary condition 15 of planning permission ref: 9/2012/0505 to read: the store shall not be open to the public outside the following times: 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 5pm on Sundays; and no deliveries taken at or despatched from the site outside the following times: 7am - 7pm Monday to Saturday. 9am - 5pm Sunday – approved.

Ashe Hall, Garden Lodge, Ash Lane, Etwall - the erection of single-storey detached building/gymnasium and log store – approved.

23 West Street, Swadlincote - painting of exterior – approved.

Unit 1 Cockshut Lane, Melbourne - notification for prior approval for change of use from storage/distribution (use class b8) to residential – refused.

Land adjacent to 7, Cedar Road, Castle Gresley - outline application (all matters except for access, appearance, layout and scale to be reserved) for the residential development of one home – refused.