Young dancers rocked out to raise vital funds for the air ambulance in memory of a biker who died at the age of 59 and was a big supporter of the charity.

Dance school Dance with Miss Ness, which holds classes in Linton and Repton, put on a show which raised £1,075 for the Midlands Air Ambulance.

The show was put together in memory of Chris Twigg, known to many as "Twiggy", who was a big supporter of the charity, and whose daughter runs the dance classes.

He died from a heart attack after driving his lorry to London last year.

So in memory of Twiggy, the children brought the 1970s back to life as they used different styles of dance during their rock 'n' roll show, as well as dancing to other tunes.

The money raised on the night has now been presented to Katie West from the air ambulance.

Chris' daughter Ness Twigg, who runs the dance classes, said: "My dad was a biker and did lots of charity work. One of his favourite was the Midlands Air Ambulance so we decided to raise money for that.

"It was amazing how much we raised as normally we make a couple of hundred but everyone really got behind it as dad was always involved with the dances."

She added: "It was a hard day and very emotional for me but everyone had a brilliant time and they worked so hard as they knew it was for charity.

"It really was a lovely day and everyone was so generous."

What is the Midlands Air ambulance?

Midlands Air Ambulance is the charity responsible for funding and operating three air ambulances serving the six Midlands counties of Gloucestershire, Herefordshire, Shropshire, Staffordshire, Worcestershire and the West Midlands. It is the largest air ambulance operating region in the UK. It is charity-run and also provides secondary cover to the surrounding areas, such as Warwickshire and mid Wales.

Since 1991, the charity has responded to more than 49,000 emergencies, that's an average of 2,000 a year, making it one of the longest established and busiest air ambulance organisations in the UK.

The charity's three helicopters each carry a crew of a pilot, two paramedics or flight doctors plus full life-support medical equipment.

Midlands Air Ambulance receives no Government or National Lottery funding. Each Midlands Air Ambulance mission costs £2,500 and in excess of £9 million is needed each year to keep its three air ambulances operational, which is donated entirely by the public and local businesses, with four in ten of those we help funded by Gifts in Wills.