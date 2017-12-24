Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A dangerous dog is at risk of being put down if it is not kept on a muzzle and a lead, Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court heard.

Dangerous dog

A man has admitted being the owner of a dangerous dog. Glen Murray, 23, of St Johns Drive, Newhall, admitted being the owner of a Staffordshire bull terrier named Dylan which was dangerously out of control in a communal garden in Newhall, on July 13.

He has been fined £108 and ordered to pay £200 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

He has been told to keep the dog muzzled in a public place, and on a lead by someone over the age of 16 or the animal will be destroyed.

Taxi driver offence

A man has admitted theft. Michael Siviter, of Woodlands Avenue, Shelton Lock, Derby, admitted stealing a PDA advice worth £100 in Burton on August 26.

He has been made the subject of a 16-week jail sentence suspended for 12 months because it was an offence against a taxi driver in the course of his duty, therefore a vulnerable victim and alcohol was involved.

He has been ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £72 compensation, £85 court costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

Failing to stop

A man has admitted driving charges. Jamal Berry-Parkes, 18, of Osmaston Park Road, Derby, admitted driving a Renault Clio in Burton Road, Branston, on October 27, failing to stop by an officer and failing to stop after an accident.

He has been made the subject of a 12-month community order with 120 hours' unpaid work. He has been ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £85 victim surcharge. His licence was endorsed with seven points.

Breath specimen

A man has admitted a driving offence. Deividas Selencas, 25, of Goodman Street, Burton, admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in Burton on October 22.

He has been made the subject of a 12-month community order with 100 hours unpaid work. He has been ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £85 victim surcharge. He was banned from driving for 22 months.

Shoplifting spree

A woman has admitted a string of shoplifting offences. Lorraine Barks, 40, of Park Road, Overseal, admitted stealing £80 worth of meat from Iceland, in The Pipeworks, Swadlincote, on October 8.

She admitted failing to attend court on November 14 and 21.

Barks also admitted stealing £146.39 worth of meat and cheese from Sainsbury's, Newhall, on September 17. She also admitted stealing £56.40 worth of meat from Sainsbury's, Midway, on September 26. She admitted stealing £38 worth of sweets, coffee and cheese from Sainsbury’s, Newhall, on September 29. She admitted stealing meat and cheese from Sainsbury’s, Newhall, on October 23.

She has been made the subject of a 15-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months because it was planned offences during a spree of offending and she had twice failed to attend court.

She has been ordered to complete a drug rehabilitation programme and is banned from Tesco, Common Road, Church Gresley; Sainsbury's, in Glamorgan Way, Swadlincote, and Iceland, in The Pipeworks, Swadlincote for 12 months. She has been ordered to pay £185.84 compensation, £85 court costs and a £115 victim surcharge.