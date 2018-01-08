Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A convict who caused the death of another person by driving dangerously is being hunted by police after failing to return to a Derbyshire open prison.

Derbyshire police has issued an appeal for help in finding Brad Dicken who absconded from HMP Sudbury prison.

The 19-year-old was sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court to four years and six months behind bars for causing death by dangerous driving.

Officers said that his last known address was in the Tipton area of the West Midlands, where he still has contacts.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call Derbyshire police on 101, or 0345 123 3333 if anyone is calling from outside of the county.