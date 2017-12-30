The video will start in 8 Cancel

A fuel tank fell off a lorry and on to a major road, leading drivers urged to take an alternative route.

The A50 is back open today, Saturday, December 30, after being closed for some time following the incident on the eastbound carriageway.

The incident happened shortly before noon on Friday, December 29, between the Normacot and Meir turn offs close to the Meir Primary Care Centre.

Drivers were forced to find alternative routes after the road was closed for the most of the day and into the early hours of this morning while the diesel spillage was cleared up and the road was resurfaced.

More than a hundred litres of diesel spilled onto the carriageway, the Sentinel reports.

This video, caught on the dashcam of Nicky Pearce, shows drivers slowing down and swerving to avoid the fuel tank shortly after it fell off the lorry.

No-one was hurt and the road was reopened earlier today.