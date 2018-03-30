Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former Ofsted inspector is taking over as chief executive of the Burton-based de Ferrers Trust following the retirement of current head Steve Allen after 34 years working in education.

Ian McNeilly will be the new head of the academy trust after working as a senior inspector at the regulatory body responsible for school inspections.

He was previously responsible for overseeing academies and multi-academy trusts, including de Ferrers, across the East Midlands. Staff at the trust believe his experience will mean he has a wide knowledge of what it takes for the de Ferrers Trust to be successful.

He has also worked with dozens of head teachers to improve their schools.

He said: "It is going to be a great challenge taking over from such a successful and committed professional as Steve Allen but it is one I am very much looking forward to.

"Along with the staff of the Trust, I am keen to support and challenge the schools' Principals, leadership teams, teachers and governors to ensure all children in the de Ferrers family get the best start in life that they can."

Steve Allen said: "I am delighted with the appointment of Ian. It was a unanimous decision by the Trust Board and all academy Principals are equally thrilled that the right person has been appointed.

"This is a very exciting time for the Trust and I am sure Ian will successfully lead the future growth of the Trust and make a real difference to the lives of the families and children we serve."

Liz Laughlin, chairman of the trust's board, said: "The trust will forever be indebted to Steve Allen for all the hard work he has done in establishing the trust and we hope he enjoys his retirement.

"However, we are delighted that we have been able to appoint Ian McNeilly to take over as CEO. Ian has an excellent track record of school improvement and we are all looking forward to working with him on our multi-academy trust journey."

Mr McNeilly will start his role on May 1, allowing for a handover period between him and Mr Allen, who will retire at the end of the academic year.

The former de Ferrers Specialist Technology College became a Single Academy Trust in 2011 and in September 2015 became a Multi-Academy Trust.