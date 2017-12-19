The video will start in 8 Cancel

A six-week-old puppy suffering from signs of neglect was found dead and dumped in a plastic box in freezing temperatures in Swadlincote.

The horrific find has sparked an urgent appeal for information from the RSPCA.

The grim discovery of the male brown and white crossbreed has led to a plea from the animal charity for people thinking about getting a puppy for Christmas.

The pup was found in Guildford Avenue, Swadlincote, on Friday evening, December 15.

The person who found the dog, inside a pink box, contacted the RSPCA.

Derby-based Inspector Charlotte Melvin said: "The poor puppy was really thin and was suffering from worms - there were worms inside the box which they were dumped in.

"There are no obvious injuries so there is a chance that this poor puppy died as a result of being neglected as they clearly needed veterinary treatment.

An image of the dog has been revealed by the RSPCA in the hopes he can be identified.

"Worryingly, he was very thin. We don’t know how long he has been dead for but there is a possibility that he was alive when he was dumped.

"If that is the case, then it does not bear thinking about how horrifying his last hours would have been, all alone in the cold.

"It is the time of year when people might consider buying dogs as Christmas presents, which we do not recommend. We really hope that this puppy was not a victim of being bred for the Christmas trade."

Anyone who has any information about the puppy should contact the RSPCA in complete confidence on 0300 1234 999.